Orakzai jirga wants action against cops for shaving off youth’s head

HANGU: The elders of a grand jirga comprising various rights organisations and tribes of Orakzai tribal district on Thursday set a one week deadline to the government to transfer a police official or else all the 18 tribes would launch a protest movement against the police.

Speaking at the grand jirga held at Kalaya, the headquarters of Orakzai district, Orakzai Rights Movement chief Safiullah, deputy chief Najibur Rahman Khalid and tribal elders Muhammad Badshah, Jannat Khan and others said that a cop identified as Shah Muhammad and a civilian named Bahadur had shaved off head of a youth Muhammad Luqman on the directives of Superintendent of Police (investigation) Ali Hassan.

They said that it was an insulting act on the part of police, which will not be tolerated.

The speakers said that District Police Officer Nisar Ahmad Khan should honour his promise about taking action against the erring cop Shah Muhammad and civilian Bahadur and sending letters to the police high-ups about SP Investigation Ali Hassan.

They demanded that the SP should be transferred from Orakzai immediately and proper cases should be registered against the other accused involved in the human act.