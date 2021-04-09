Expats in UK, Europe dissatisfied with Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis living in the UK and Europe appear to be dissatisfied with the performance of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

They have expressed dissatisfaction with the POPC in the PTI government as the nominations made in different countries have been declared against the rules. In a letter addressed to Wasim Akhtar, vice chairman, Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, an explanation has been sought that in Spain and other European countries there is a deliberate affiliation of the nominees with the PML-Q instead of the PTI. Moreover, it has been pointed out that the vice chairman of POPC does not have the power to appoint a coordinator under the Commission Act 2014, while the PTI elected officials in Europe and the UK have not been taken into confidence also in this connection. It has been demanded to withdraw the notification of nomination of chairman Ch Imtiaz in Spain, otherwise there will be a full scale protest. A letter written by the PTI Spain President Shehzad Asghar Bhatti and general secretary Qasim Ali has come to light in which Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar have been asked to personally intervene in the matter.

They claimed that party workers of the PTI from European countries who have made all sorts of practical efforts for Imran Khan and PTI look very upset today. They said especially in this commission, notification has been issued for the nomination of Ch Imtiaz in Spain who has no link with the PTI. In this letter written by the PTI officials to the vice chairman of the commission, Wasim Akhtar, it has been demanded that he should refrain from nominations on personal likes or dislikes and take the elected body of the PTI in confidence who strengthened hands of the party.