Appeal as Karachi man’s hit-and-run killer gets only 18-month jail

LONDON: A Pakistani family is appealing for the increase in punishment for those found to be involved in hit-and-run killings after Pakistani restaurant owner Syed Shiraz Haider Zaidi was killed by a 21 years old runaway driver, who was taking drugs minutes ahead of running over the victim, but received only 18 months jail sentence.

Gary Haffenden was over-speeding when he hit Syed Zaidi, 35, in Virginia Water, Surrey, on March 17, 2019 in front of his wife and two children. This week he was jailed only for 18 months at the Reading Crown Court and the victim’s family has spoken of their heart ache at the light sentencing.

Syed Zaidi’s family has expressed disappointment that the serial offender has been jailed only for 18 months which means he will be back on the roads within a few months. The victim’s brother-in-law Syed Ali Raza Zaidi has initiated a campaign through online petition calling on the UK Parliament to change the law that lets the offenders get away with murders, literally.