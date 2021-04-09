‘Imran stands for women’s respect, rights’

ISLAMABAD: Sources within the government and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent remarks about women, veil and temptation during a recent televised Q&A session should not be used to negate his sustained campaign and struggle spread over decades for women rights in Pakistan.

Admitting that Premier Imran Khan’s remarks have created a global story and rights groups and many social media influencers have been commenting and criticising his comments, they said an honest and bipartisan review of the complete text was needed to understand what was meant by the prime minister. “Unlike our past rulers, the prime minister is not only admitting the gravity of the situation, but also requesting a collective societal action to rectify the malaise.”

How could people forget what Imran Khan regularly said about women rights in public functions, they said, and quoted Imran’s remarks at a rally: “Shariah and our laws promise right to inheritance to women but they don’t get it, they don’t get it in villages or towns but also in cities. They are routinely tortured and violated and sadly they only suffer. We will infuse a spirit in you so that you collectively work to ensure the delivery of rights to women. You would not ask for these rights, you would snatch your rights.”

They quoted a long list of public speeches and media interactions by Imran Khan over the years wherein he laid down his party’s policy and promised action to improve the situation for women in Pakistan.

“Under his guidelines, the party organised national seminars to raise awareness about the need for justice and equality for women in Pakistan. Imran Khan categorically spoke about creation of special courts for women in rural areas, property rights for women, equal education and employment opportunities for women etc.”

They said Imran Khan considered protection of women’s rights as a core aspect of his public policy. “Just a cursory look at our work duly covered in the media campaign on the International Women’s Day on March 8 will showcase what Imran Khan stands for and does for women. The laws and special ordinances like Anti-Rape (Investigation & Trial) Ordinance 2020, Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020, Domestic Violence (Prevention & Protection) Bill 2019, Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act 2020, Zainab Alert Response & Recovery Act 2020 are only a few examples of our work under the guidance of Imran Khan.”

We are not saying that we have done miracles but we have set in motion a process that would go on to improve the status and condition of women in Pakistan.