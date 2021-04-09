Shah falls in Asia-Oceania Judo C’ship second round

KARACHI: Olympian judoka Shah Hussain on Thursday fell in the second round of the Asia-Oceania Judo Championship in Kyrgyzstan.

After beating Tevita from Fiji in the first round in the minus 100 kilogramme fight he fell to China’s Erihemubatu in the second round.

Shah had defeated the Chinese in the last Asian event.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic the IJF had reduced Olympic qualification in year 2021, four Grand Slams, one continental and one world championship.

Shah had recently contracted Covid but recovered in time to play in back to back events in Turkey and now in Kyrgyzstan in just a week time.

Shah has already achieved continental quota and his participation in these two events may boost his ranking.

“Now he needs to work hard for the Grand Slam in Kazan, Russia, and World Championship in Hungary,” Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) said.

President PJF Col Junaid Alam has expressed his satisfaction over the way Shah is progressing.

“Shah has done a wounderful job even during Covid crisis. We have been trying our best to focus on him by giving him top priority for participation in maximum possible events in last three years,” Junaid said.

“Amina Toyoda, also vying for an Olympics spot, could not participate but she is likely to appear in Kazan and then in the world championship,” Junaid said.