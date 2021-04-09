SOA asks KU to hire only qualified officials for archery contests

KARACHI: Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) has asked education institutitions not to take services of unqualified sports trainers to avoid fatal incidents.

The association wrote letters to different organisations, including the directors of schools (both private and government) following the death of a boxer during a fight at Pavilion End Club here some time back.

Recently, Karachi University organised archery games in the university. Since archery carries a high risk factor the SOA felt it necessary to warn the administration of KU in this regard.

The SOA wrote a letter to the Vice Chancellor of the university about the unregistered persons organising the archery games at KU, saying that archery needs proper training and strict safety measures.

“As you may be aware that recently an incident took place at Pavilion End Club where a boxer lost his life during a fight. The matter is still under investigation. However, it has been confirmed that the fight was organised by unregistered officials,” stated the SOA.

“It has come to our knowledge that two unregistered officials are presently organising Archery Games in University of Karachi,” stated the association.

The letter further stated: “This is to bring to your kind notice that Hassan Abdullah and Kanwal Hassan stand banned by Pakistan Archery Federation and could not perform [any role] as player/coach/official for Archery games."

The SOA said that only the officials of recognised/affiliated Sindh Archery Association should be contacted to organise archery training, coaching and competitions.

Meanwhile, Sindh Archery Association Secretary General Farrukh Bilal told ‘The News’ that it is crucial in the game of archery that only qualified instructors be invited for training or events.

“This is why we have made it our rule that only qualified instructors can hold a four-day workshop. We have 60 qualified instructors,” said Farrukh.

He said non-qualified persons are not allowed to open archery clubs as well but sadly a number of archery clubs in the city are being run by unauthorised, non-qualified persons.