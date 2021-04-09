‘Anti-social elements to be dealt with an iron hand’

LAHORE:Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Wing Lahore Sajid Kiani said has said Lahore Police has been implementing on zero-tolerance policy against the criminals particularly drug peddlers who try to make the youths a victim of narcotics.

Lahore Police will deal with the anti-social elements with an iron hand. Police arrested 773 drug peddlers and registered 763 FIRs in different police stations during the month of March. Sajid Kiani had directed all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to initiate grand operations against the criminals particularly drug peddlers involved in selling narcotics around the educational institutions. Accordingly, police also seized more than 7kg heroin, 270kg and 770grm charas, 393gram ICE, more than 7kg opium and 7,928 litres of liquor from the arrested criminals.

City division police registered 172 FIRs, Cantt division 167, Civil Lines 90, Sadr 118, Iqbal Town 86 and Model Town division registered 130 FIRs during the operations. DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani said that citizens should also cooperate fully with Lahore Police to eliminate the menace of narcotics from society.

Girl kidnapped: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified rickshaw riders on Walton Road in the Factory Area on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the inspector general of police Punjab has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore. He directed the CCPO to safely recover the girl and arrest the culprits. The IG also took notice of an incident of rape of a nine-year-old girl in Gujranwala. He directed the Gujranwala RPO to submit a report and arrest the culprits.

Thief caught: Citizens caught a thief and gave him a good thrashing before handing over him to the Johar Town police. The citizens tied the thief up with a tree and tortured him up to their satisfaction. Later, the thief was handed over to the Johar Town police.

Transferred: IGP Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of five officers. Qamar Mumtaz has been posted as SDPO Chanab Nagar, Chiniot, Kamran Zaman as DSP Tele (TP) Punjab, Lahore, Jamal Ahmad as DSP Organised Crime, Sialkot, Amir Malik as SDPO Sadar, Sialkot and Hashim Mahmood has been posed as SDPO Kamoke, Gujranwala.