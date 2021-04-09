Woman sets husband’s second wife on fire

A woman was battling for her life at hospital after her husband’s first wife allegedly set her on fire at their house in Keamari on Thursday.

The horrific incident took place at a house in Al Badar Society within the limits of the Jackson Police Station. Twenty-year-old Bashiran, who suffered 80 per cent burns on her body, was transported to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital, where doctors were trying to save her life.

SHO Malik Adil said 40-year-old Zahida, the first wife of Arbelo, belonging to rural Sindh, admitted after her arrest that she poured petrol on Bashiran and set her on fire after a dispute as she had been angry at her.

Arbelo had married Zahida in 2019 and later got married with Bashiran in 2020. Police said the man used to spend most of his time with his second wife. The husband has been detained for questioning.