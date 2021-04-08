close
April 8, 2021

Siraj asks PTI government to admit it made false promises to masses over three years

LAHORE: JI Ameer Sirajul Haq has asked the PTI government to admit that it has been making false promises to the masses over three years, seek apology from them and go home if it is still unable to deliver.

Addressing a meeting at Mansoora Wednesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan must understand that making false promises and keeping the masses in dark was not the way to run the country.

