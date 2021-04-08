Siraj asks PTI government to admit it made false promises to masses over three years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: JI Ameer Sirajul Haq has asked the PTI government to admit that it has been making false promises to the masses over three years, seek apology from them and go home if it is still unable to deliver.
Addressing a meeting at Mansoora Wednesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan must understand that making false promises and keeping the masses in dark was not the way to run the country.