SSC exam on May 21

PESHAWAR: A meeting on Wednesday decided to hold secondary school certificate (SSC) and higher secondary school certificate (HSSC) examinations on May 21 and June 17, respectively.

An official communique said that the meeting, chaired by Provincial Education Minister Shahram Tarakai, was attended by chairpersons of BISEs of Abbottabad, Mardan, Kohat, Malakand, Bannu, DI Khan and Peshawar.

The minister said the examinations would be conducted under the coronavirus SOPs.

Shahram Tarakai added that schools were closed in corona-affected districts since the third wave of the disease has been on the rise and only 9 to 12 grade students would be allowed from April 19 to attend the classes.

The meeting also discussed installation of CCTV cameras in the examination centres, e-procurement, establishing control rooms, student facilitation centres, and online data for supervisory staff.