Traffic police launch YouTube channel for updates

PESHAWAR: The traffic police of the capital city launched live YouTube channel to keep the public updated about the traffic situation in the city.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan and chief traffic officer Abbas Majeed Marwat launched the live channel on Wednesday. The channel will keep the public updated about the traffic situation and educate them about traffic laws.

“Peshawar City Traffic Police is streaming live on YouTube. One can get live updates on traffic in the city and updates of police activities and awareness of the laws and regulations,” said Abbas Ahsan.

Abbas Majeed said the experts on health , education as well law would appear on the channel to educate the motorists and bikers about various laws including the current situation of Covid-19.

He said the Information Technology team of the Traffic Police did a great job by launching the channel for the people of the capital city.