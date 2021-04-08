Rich tributes paid to Dr Nabi Bakhsh Baloch

Islamabad : An online Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch international literary seminar was organised by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of renowned historian, linguist, researcher, educationist and intellectual Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch.

Mazhar-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Prof. Fateh Mohammad Malik and Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Jamani were in the Presidium.

Key note address presented by Dr. Yousuf Khushk. Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Soomro (Karachi), Dr. Mohammad Ali Manjhi (Hyderabad), Inamullah Sheikh (Islamabad), Mohammad Omar Chand (New Zealand), Ayub Baloch (Quetta), Dr. Sofia Khushk (Islamabad), Amima Baloch (Karachi), Dr. Manzoor Ali Vesrio (Islamabad), Aqil Ali Kaka (Islamabad) expressed their views. Dr. Hakim Ali Barro was the moderator.

In his introductory remarks, Dr. Yousuf Kushk said that Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Baloch was a renowned researcher, historian, educationist and intellectual. He gained worldwide fame for his scholarly and research services.

His scholarly and literary services are not limited to Sindhi language but extends to Urdu, English, Persian, Balochi and Seraiki languages.

Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Baloch’s specialty is that the outstanding services he has rendered in the field of science and research are exemplary.

He has done significant work on the main source of the history of Sindh, Fathnama Sindh or Chachnama, Tarikh Masoomi and Tohfat-ul-Kalam.

In terms of research, a comprehensive Sindhi dictionary consisting of 5 volumes is also his major achievement.

Besides, Urdu poetry in Sindhi, Maulana Azad Sobhani, Tehreek-e-Azadi ke Muqtadar Rehnuma and Diwan-e-Alam, is important books on his credit.

Concerning educational services, he served in the National Commission for Research, History, and Culture.

Amima Baloch, daughter of Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Baloch said that my father was a great man and he has done an ideal job.

