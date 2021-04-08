E-challan system launched

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman Wednesday launched an e-challan system to regulate traffic in the federal capital.

The initiative was aimed at ensuring traffic laws in absence of traffic wardens, the IGP said while speaking at inauguration ceremony.

Director General Safe City, Muhammad Saleem briefed the IGP over the process of issuing e-tickets to the violators.

The commuters would receive tickets at their home address after reporting violations through Safe City cameras, installed at various locations in the city.

The system was directly linked to the Safe City and Excise and Taxation Office, he maintained.

The challan included over speeding, signal jumping, line and lane, one way, without lights, rash driving, excessive smoke, mobile phone usage, not wearing seat-belt and helmet.

The violator would have to pay the fine amount within 10 days of receiving the challan, in case of failure his/ her vehicle would be impounded.

The fine could be paid through JS Bank, Jazz cash, mobile accounts and other digital means.

The system was launched after sensitizing the commuters over its functioning for the last three months, the DG informed.

DIG Security, SSP Traffic, Director IT, and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.