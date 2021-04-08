Serious crimes

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while responding to a question asked during the live session, linked the rise in the number of rape cases to vulgarity.

We have the following two questions: why are minor children the victims of sexual abuse? Why is there a rise in the number of sexual abuse cases in traditional and remote areas?

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA

The prime minister’s statement has hurt a majority of people, especially women. A woman’s dress has nothing to do with rape. The prime minister conveniently said that some people find it difficult to ‘control’ themselves. The point is that we have to create a society where people know that they have to control themselves and that they cannot indulge in such crimes.

Blaming victims for this heinous crime means that rapists are allowed to do whatever they want. Whenever a rape incident occurs in the country, many people ask the government to announce the death penalty for the rapist. The nation should instead be asking the authorities to take action against this mentality which leans towards victim blaming.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi