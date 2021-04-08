close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
Air traffic shut in Albania

AFP
April 8, 2021

Tirana: All flights arriving and departing Tirana airport were cancelled on Wednesday, due to a strike by air traffic controllers demanding a pay rise in the industry plagued by coronavirus. The 24-hour walkout, which will last until Tuesday morning, initially led to the cancellation of more than dozen flights at Rinas Airport in Tirana, according to the airfield authorities.

