Govt servants housing foundation holds balloting for plots

LAHORE:An online balloting was organised by the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation for the distribution of plots among government employees.

The function was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari at Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat. Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation Managing Director Naheed Gul and the officers of other departments concerned were also present on the occasion.

The balloting was held for total 660 plots in six districts of Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan under different schemes. Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari and PGSHF MD Naheed Gul signed the list of allotted plots immediately after the draw.

Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari congratulated all the members who were allotted the plot numbers after the draw. She said that keeping in view the corona SOPS, it was good effort to maintain transparency in the entire process by making the members directly part of the ceremony with the help of Punjab Information Techmilogy Board.

The online participation of the members is a commendable step in maintaining transparency, the additional chief secretary said. She said that in this difficult time, the government would continue to take all possible measures for the welfare of the employees. Transparency always enhances the performance of institutions and public confidence, she added.