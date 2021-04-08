Vaccination centres scope to be expanded: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced in principle gradually expanding the scope of vaccination centres in the province. Chairing a meeting to review corona situation, the CM said Rs1.5 billion was being allocated for procurement of more than one million doses of corona vaccine.

The government is striving hard to save the citizens from coronavirus and many steps will also be taken in this regard, he added. With the start of the PKLI vaccination centre, the number of such facilities will be increased to three in Lahore, he said.

Meanwhile, the registration of quinquagenarian has been started as the eligible persons are registering themselves by sending their CNIC numbers to 1166. The Punjab government is also in contact with the federal government for ensuring the availability of oxygen in hospitals for corona patients and there will be no shortage of oxygen for this purpose, the CM assured.

He apprised the participants that every possible facility was being provided to the districts. However, active support of people is important to get rid of this virus and the people can remain safe by following necessary precautions, the CM said. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and others.