Senator Tarar-led Opp group calls on Sanjrani second time

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and PML-N nominated opposition leader Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar discussed how to effectively run the House proceedings. Tarar, who heads the five-party Independent Group of opposition, called on the Senate chairman at the Parliament House Tuesday and it was the second interaction in two days. They had met just before the start of the Senate session Monday. Sanjrani and Tarar laid emphasis on efficient conduct of the proceedings of the Senate. PML-N senators Rana Maqbool, Musadik Malik and Afnanullah, who is son of late senator Mushahidullah Khan, were also present on the occasion. The two sides discussed the formation of the standing committees of the House and Sanjrani assured of making efforts that every party got share/representation in the standing committees as per their strength in the Senate. According to the Senate Secretariat, Senator Tarar said they would be part of the House standing committees as independent group. He said they had the strength of 27 senators. Though, the total number of opposition senators is around 57, they are divided in two groups; one led by Yousaf Gilani of the PPP and the other by Senator Tarar. But they showed unity during the session Monday in their ranks at the time of voting on the resolution moved by JUI-F’s Senator Kamran Murtaza. Hence with unity, they defeated the PTI-led treasury benches by 43 votes to 31 votes and the resolution against the government was passed; it was about coronavirus vaccination and its pricing.