Defamation case against Imran: Court adjourns hearing on Shahbaz’s application till 13th

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court Tuesday adjourned the hearing until April 13 on an application moved by NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif seeking early hearing of his defamation suit against PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Shahbaz stated that Imran Khan started giving false and malicious statements against him and that the latter offered Rs10 billion to the former through a common friend in exchange for withdrawing the case of Panama Papers pending before the SC.