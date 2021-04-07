People contracting coronavirus after vaccination safe from severe symptoms

KARACHI: People who contract coronavirus after getting vaccinated remain safe from severe symptoms of the infection, a leading private hospital has reported.

Dr Sadia Virk, Chief Executive Officer of South City Hospital clarified that it is normal for some people to contract the virus even after getting the vaccine and that this has nothing to do with the efficacy of the vaccine itself.

She said that the symptoms felt by those who got sick after getting vaccinated were in fact milder.

She highlighted that the situation could have been adverse for the patients had they not gotten vaccinated.

She confirmed that affected people "were healthy and not infected by Covid-19 at the time of inoculation but contracted the coronavirus infection afterwards.”

According to medical and immunity experts, any vaccination, at this point of time due to the early rollout, cannot provide blanket immunity against all Covid-19 variants.

Furthermore, the efficacy of the vaccine is also variable from person to person antibody responses against the Covid-19 virion.

Dr Virk said fortunately "the chest CT scans of all the corona positive patients are not so bad. If the vaccine had not worked, they would have been more seriously affected. Fortunately, they have shown lesser complications when they contracted the contagion".