Wed Apr 07, 2021
April 7, 2021

Medical, research institute established

Islamabad

April 7, 2021

Islamabad: The Capital Smart City has established a state-of-the-art International Medical and Research Institute.

In this connection, a ceremony was held in Islamabad on Tuesday. People from different walks of life, including doctors and real estate tycoons attended the launching ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, renowned Urologist Dr Saeed Akhtar said International Medical and Research Institute is the biggest hospital of Pakistan. The hospital provided all types of health facilities, he added.

