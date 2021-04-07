Basharat stresses steps for transparent polls in Daska

LAHORE:Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has directed the divisional administration Gujranwala to take all possible steps to make the election process in Daska transparent and non-controversial and to ensure effective implementation of the instructions of the Election Commission regarding security arrangements.

He was addressing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat under his chairmanship on Tuesday where arrangements for security and Corona SOPs for the by-elections in Daska were reviewed.

The law minister directed that the divisional and district administrations should maintain effective liaison with the designated representatives of the Election Commission and respond to any communication from the Election Commission in a timely manner. He directed the district administration to appoint a focal person to brief the media in case of need and to fully implement the SOPs of the health department to prevent corona.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies said in a briefing that Rangers personnel would also be on duty to assist the district administration during polling and other election process.