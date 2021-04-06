Students protest against cancelling exams amid spike in corona cases

LAHORE: Dozens of students staging a protest demonstration Monday demanded cancellation of Cambridge’s O and A level examinations in Pakistan.

The students gathered outside the Punjab Assembly, at Chairing Cross on The Mall, and shouted slogans demanding cancellation of the examinations in the wake of alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The protest also caused a traffic mess on The Mall and adjacent roads for quite some time.

In the late evening, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz also held a dialogue with some of the protesting students and assured of taking up the issue at the NCOC meeting today (Tuesday).