ECP issues notices to two PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The ECP Monday issued notices to PTI’s MNAs Faheem Khan and Jamil Ahmed, who were seen in the video of Ali Haider Gilani, a day ahead of the Senate elections.

In this connection, a three-member bench of the Commission, headed by Punjab member Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi, heard the disqualification case against Yousaf Raza Gilani in the Election Commission Secretariat, filed by PTI lawmakers.

Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani submitted the reply to the Election Commission while the Election Commission sent copies of the same to PTI petitioners. On his part, Gilani has sought dismissal of the disqualification petitions and in reply he said the allegations levelled by the PTI were frivolous. In the reply, Gilani termed PTI MNAs Farrukh Habib and Malika Bukhari habitual petitioners and said the petitioners also make statements against the Commission for publicity in the media.