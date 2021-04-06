District status sought for Oghi

MANSEHRA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) youth activists on Monday launched a drive for the rights of people of Oghi tehsil.

“People are deprived of the basic rights and civic services. This is why we are going to launch a drive to demand the status of a district for Oghi, granite royalty and the establishment of an industrial zone in our area,” president of the JI youth wing, Dr Rashad, told a news conference in Oghi.

Flanked by the other office-bearers, he said that ‘Haq Dou Oghi Ko’ movement, launched by the JI youth, is being backed by traders, lawyers and other segments of the society. “The Rescue 1122 services have been launched by the government across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but we are still deprived of this,” said Dr Rashad.

Mohammad Saeed, the senior vice-president of JI youth, said that Oghi tehsil was known for its granite treasures but it was transported to mega cities, depriving the locals of the employment opportunities. “We want the royalty and establishment of an industrial zone for the processing of granite treasures,” said Saeed. He said that people of Oghi were also deprived of healthcare, roads and other civic services.