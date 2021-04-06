PU revises form submission schedule

Islamabad: The Punjab University on Monday issued the revised schedule for online submission of admission forms and fees for the MA and M.Sc (Part-I & II) annual examinations, 2021.

"The candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to COVID-19)," it said in a notice.

The university said the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for MA and MSc (Part-I & II) Annual Examination 2021 for regular/late college/private and improve division candidates was April 30, 2021, with a single fee, while the forms can be submitted with a double fee from May 1 to 14, 2021.