49 more die from corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE Around 49 patients died from COVID-19 and another 2,717 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the death toll reached 6,572 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 231,073 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 27,914 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,912,115 in the province.