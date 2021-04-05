49 more die from corona

LAHORE Around 49 patients died from COVID-19 and another 2,717 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the death toll reached 6,572 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 231,073 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 27,914 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,912,115 in the province.