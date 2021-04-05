Suhail AlZarooni inaugurates AAA Associates 8th real estate project in Bahria Town Pindi

Islamabad: AAA Associates, Pakistan’s leading group of companies, launched their 8th real estate project, the luxury AAA OCTA in the heart of Bahria Town Rawalpindi.

It includes Al Zarooni- Mall of streets, Five star Pearl Continental Hotel, Luxury Penthouses (Villas in the air) and the AAA Executive Club, providing exciting investment opportunities.

His Excellency (H.E.) Suhail Muhammad Al Zarooni launched the event by cutting the ribbon and prayers for the project. H.E. was accompanied by Vice Chief Executive Bahria Town, MPA Mr. Haji Amjad Chaudhary, Chief Operating Officer Hashoo Group Mr. Haseeb A. Gardezi, GM Operations Hashoo Group Mr. Jan Verduyn, Chief Architect of Malik and Malik Mr. Shoaib Malik and Board Members of AAA Associates.

Another major announcement of the event was that the permission was granted by His Excellency to name the Mall after his name, making it Al Zarooni – Mall of streets.

Member of Provincial Assembly and Vice Chief Executive Bahria Town, Haji Amjad Chaudhry, talking at the event, said, “Bahria Town was a dream that came true. We are happy that projects like these are benefitting the economy and bringing employment opportunities. It is good that RDA is now making rules to build high rises in Rawalpindi.” ****