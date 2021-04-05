162 shopkeepers registered to provide fruits, vegetables on controlled rates

Rawalpindi : The district government has registered 162 shopkeepers under ‘Insaaf Sasti Mobile Shops Programme’ who will provide all kinds of vegetables and fruits at cheaper rates.

The local administration has allocated 10 points at public park near Double Road, Haidri Chowk, Committee Chowk, Dhoke Hassu, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Chakri Road near Zafar Plaza, Adiala Road at Jarahi Stop, Chur Chowk Model Bazaar, and Chungi No22. The citizens could buy vegetables and fruits in cheaper prices from these designated points.

The local administration will also provide vegetables and fruits at cheaper prices in designated points in tehsil level here at Shahra-e-Kashmir Kallar Syedan, Kotli Satiyan Main Bazaar, Chowk Sarai Kalan Taxila, Sabzimandi Kahuta, Main GT Road Gujar Khan, and Lower Mall Murree.

Punjab government had given the target of local administration to register 150 shopkeepers but the concerned authority has registered 162 shopkeepers for providing vegetables and fruits at cheaper rates on designated points during the holy month of Ramazan.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq told ‘The News’ that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed us to provide maximum relief to the public. According to ‘Insaaf Sasti Mobile Shops Programme’, we will provide all kinds of vegetables and fruits at cheaper prices. People can buy all kinds of fresh vegetables and fruits at controlled rates here at designated points, he said.

On the other hand, the local management has decided to establish ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ in Rawalpindi to provide all eatable items at cheaper prices as compared to the open market to the public. The designated points will also be called ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ where consumers will purchase all eatable items at cheaper prices as compared to open market shops. The ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ will be operational from April 13, 2021.