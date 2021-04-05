Plastic problems

The use of single-use plastic bags is quite harmful for the environment. A single bag can take up to one thousand years to decay completely. Many people discard these bags carelessly. These bags end up in garbage dumps and oceans, posing a big threat to animals. It is a shocking fact that close to 100,000 marine animals are killed by plastic bags annually. It also shows how our careless attitude is endangering the life of marine animals.

The authorities concerned should look into this problem and come up with a solution.

Samra Abid

Karachi