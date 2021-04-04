Poor performance: Dr Yasmin suspends Okara DHQ hospital MS

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ordered the suspension of Medical Superintendant District Headquarters Hospital Okara Dr Shahid Salim here on Saturday.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department issued orders of suspension of the MS DHQ Hospital under PEEDA Act. The MS has been asked to report to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. The MS has been suspended over poor performance and inadequate health facilities at the hospital.

The minister said, “Action will be taken against MS in case of unavailability of essential medicines and the inadequate facilities at hospitals. The unavailability of basic services is unacceptable. The government is trying to increase the capacity and performance of public sector hospitals. The shortage of doctors and staff is being fulfilled. Negligence on cleanliness and basic facilities will not be tolerated. All necessary health facilities must be ensured at the DHQ Okara. The digital X Ray and Dialysis machines at DHQ Okara must be made fully functional as soon as possible.”