Hamza, family have lunch with Shahbaz in jail

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and his other family members met with PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail here on Saturday.

PML-N sources said Shahbaz Sharif’s family also had lunch with him. They said Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz also discussed the political situation and party affairs in detail. Hamza Shahbaz informed Shahbaz Sharif about the decision of the Supreme Court regarding Daska by-election and sought his guidance for the future strategy. Sources said Shahbaz Sharif directed Hamza Shahbaz to run a full-fledged campaign with party leaders for Daska by-election. Shahbaz Sharif told Hamza that focus should be laid on the rural areas and the women leaders be mobilise for the purpose. Sources said Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz also discussed the PDM’s future strategy.