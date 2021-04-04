LWMC continues cleanliness drive

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continued its special cleanliness operation in the City here on Saturday.

In this regard, LWMC CEO Imran Ali Sultan along with Secretary LG & CD Noor-ul-Amin Mengal visited different areas of Lahore early in the morning to monitor cleanliness operation. During the visit Deputy CEO Tariq Hussain Bhatti, GM Operations Sohail Anwar Malik and other officials were also present.

They visited Mall Road, Shadman, Ichra, LOC, Samnabad, Pakki Thathi, Gulshan Ravi, Band Road, Mehmood Booti Compost Plant, Lakhodair Landfill Site followed by the other areas of the City. Secretary LG&CD stated that despite all the issues LWMC was working tirelessly to maintain cleanliness in the city but new and modern machinery will be procured within two months to ensure best cleanliness arrangements in the provincial capital. He added that LWMC should start reducing the waste and start waste to energy project. He added that to dispose of waste properly more transfer stations will be made but new and more dumpsites is not the solution to make an exceptional solid waste management system. He gave standing instructions to restart the compost plant.

LWMC CEO stated that the entire management of LWMC is at the discretion of public and department will be on toes to resolve complaints by public. LWMC was using all possible means to ensure timely lifting of waste from the city. The entire backlog has been cleared from the city. Furthermore, citizens also ought to pay attention and avoid littering. A LWMC spokesperson said citizens should also cooperate with LWMC as it is social responsibility of every one and incase of filing complaint regarding waste citizens should dial LWMC Helpline 1139 or use LWMC mobile application Clean Lahore.