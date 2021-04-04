Wasa plans recovery drive

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has planned to launch an indiscriminate recovery drive from its defaulters.

The decision was taken by newly-appointed Deputy Managing Director (F&R) Muhammad Tanveer Ahmed here on Saturday. After taking charge, DMD F&R Muhammad Tanveer Ahmed visited Wasa’s Revenue and admin directorates and met with the directors concerned. He lauded the performance of Director Revenue Athar Mahmood and his team including all Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors and field staff. Giving directions to the Recovery Directorate, DMD Muhammad Tanveer Ahmed said that more attention should be given to improve recovery while precautionary measures should also be taken against corona virus. He said to increase revenue, all deputy directors should re-compile lists of defaulters and an indiscriminate campaign should be launched against the defaulters. He also warned that corruption by officials of WASA’s Revenue department will not be tolerated at all.

DMD Muhammad Tanveer Ahmed also instructed all deputy directors to resolve the grievances of all consumers immediately. DMDF & R Muhammad Tanveer Ahmed said that all the officers and staff who performed would be given prizes and certificates while strict action would be taken against those who did not perform.

In a meeting with the Director Admin Muhammad Irfan Ahmed in the Admin Directorate, DMD F&R also issued instructions to take special care of all the employees of Wasa.