JI conference on 8th

LAHORE: In order to take political and religious parties on board for its proposed ‘Go IMF Go’ movement, Jamaat Islami has called a round table conference to deliberate on the controversial State Bank Ordinance on April 8 in Islamabad.

According to a JI spokesman, political, religious leaders and financial experts have been invited to the conference. So far, JI secretary general Amirul Azeem has sent invitations to the following invitees including Finance minister Hammad Azhar, Dr Ashfaq Husain, Dr Shahid Hasan, ANP’s Amir Haider Hoti, Iftikhar Hussain, JUI’s Kamran Murtaza, PPP’s Nayyer Bukhari, and others. JI ameer Sirajul Haq has phoned PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to extend the invitation.