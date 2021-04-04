38 arrested in Peshawar for violation of SOPs

PESHAWAR: The administration on Saturday arrested 38 persons, including public transport drivers, and sealed 11 shops for violation of coronavirus regulations.

The administration claimed that 16 drivers were arrested for plying inter-city passenger vehicles despite ban. The officials also impounded the vehicles. The Home Department through a notification had directed the public transport operators to suspend the inter-city transport service on Saturday and Sunday across the province. The order had also directed closure of inter-city bus stands on these days.

The officials also arrested several shopkeepers in different parts of the district for violation of the Covid-19 regulations and sealed 11 shops.