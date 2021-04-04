Russia extends outer space cooperation with US

MOSCOW: Russia has approved extending an agreement on cooperation in space with the United States, in a move to avoid a new era of arms race in the outer space.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the extension of the Exploration and Use of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes, the cabinet’s press service said in a statement on Saturday.

“The agreement ...on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes will be in place until December 31, 2030," it said.

"The extension of the agreement meets both countries’ interests and will facilitate the effective implementation of joint space projects.”