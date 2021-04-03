PTI-affiliated teachers in Dir threaten to join anti-govt rally

TIMERGARA: The Insaf Teachers Association (ITA), Lower Dir chapter, on Friday announced to support the protest rally of all government employees against the government scheduled to be held in Peshawar on April 6 if the salaries were not raised forthwith.

The ITA district president, Tahir Altaf Sarhadi, in a press statement demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to immediately announce a 25 percent increase in the salaries of all government employees as per the federal government's directives. He said the government should not test the patience of the employees anymore.

He said that if the government did not accept the demand of All Government Employee Grand Alliance (AGEGA) before April 6, the Insaf Teachers Association would actively participate in the protest rally.

He urged all workers affiliated to his organisation to get ready to participate in the Peshawar protest sit-in against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for its failure to increase the salaries of its employees by 25 per cent.

The federal government, he said, had announced a 25 percent ad hoc relief already in the salaries of government workers while the provincial government was deliberately delaying the matter.

Tahir Altaf said that the rising inflation had made the life of salaried-class miserable. He said the government should immediately announce a 25 percent increase in the salaries of government workers in order to let them work smoothly. The government would find it difficult to run the affairs smoothly if the employees took to the streets across the province, he added.