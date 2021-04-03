Indonesian CG visits Sindh University

SUKKUR: A delegation of Indonesian Consulate General (CG), Karachi, led by Consul for Information and Socio Cultural Affairs, Ibnu Sulhan, visited Area Study Centre Far East & Southeast Asia, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, on Friday.

Reports said the delegation donated some books to the Indonesian Corner established in the library at the Area Study Centre and hinted at starting academic cooperation with the Sindh University soon. Talking on the occasion, Consul Ibnu Sulhan said Pakistan and Indonesia have been enjoying very close and cordial relations for long, adding that different academic as well as research cooperation and collaboration is continuing. He said, “The Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi has very old and close academic cooperation with the Area Study Centre.”