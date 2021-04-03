close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
April 3, 2021

Rise in corona cases: IHC postpones hearings till 11th

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
April 3, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday called off all hearings until April 11 due to increase in corona cases in the federal capital. The IHC registrar office passed a notification on the orders of Chief Justice Athar Minallah. According to the notification, only important cases would be heard during this time and the chief justice would decide which cases were to be heard.

Latest News

More From Pakistan