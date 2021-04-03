Those leaving PDM to meet political death: Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri

TAKHTBHAI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) General Secretary Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Friday said the political party quitting the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would meet its political death.

Talking to reporters here, he said the PDM was a robust political platform of the opposition parties striving to restore true democracy to the country. The JUI stalwart said that in the past his party leaders faced imprisonment but they did not falter in their resolve to work for strengthening democracy. He said that JUI head Maulana Fazlur Rahman was a seasoned politician, who knew how to keep the 11-party alliance intact in the face of challenges.

The Maulana maintained that the nation had attached high expectation of the PDM and it would not let the people down. He asserted that the struggle launched under the banner of the PDM had unnerved the rulers.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, he said that the PTI rulers lacked the ability to revive the failing economy and it was now bent upon selling national assets. He added that the incumbent government secured record loans, which was unprecedented in the countryâ€™s history.