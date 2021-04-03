Global body of threatre for children elects Pak artiste

LAHORE:ASSITEJ International General Assembly, consisting of members from 72 countries, has elected Shoaib Iqbal, president ASSITEJ Pakistan and founder of The Little Art, as a member of its executive committee for the next three-year term.

The voting was conducted during the 20th ASSITEJ World Congress 2021 in Tokyo and online. ASSITEJ is the International Association of Theatre for Children and Young People, uniting theatres, organisations and individuals who work in the area. It is dedicated to the artistic, cultural and educational rights of children and young people across the globe and advocates on behalf of all children.

“I look forward to representing South Asia and Asia on global stage, promote theatre for children and young people in Pakistan and further the cause of theatre for young audiences (TYA) globally.

I also strive to work for the rights of all children and young people to access theatre and performing arts and celebrate culture and self expression,” said Shoaib Iqbal, who is conducting a theatre workshop in Quetta with local youths and young talent.