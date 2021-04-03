Wapda House turns blue on Autism Day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Wapda House was lit up in blue on the occasion of World Autism Day as a gesture of solidarity with Autism affectees keeping in view the Autism Day tradition to light up public buildings in blue the world over. The World Autism Day is celebrated on April 2 every year across the globe in accordance with the UN observance.