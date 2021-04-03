close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 3, 2021

Wapda House turns blue on Autism Day

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 3, 2021

LAHORE:Wapda House was lit up in blue on the occasion of World Autism Day as a gesture of solidarity with Autism affectees keeping in view the Autism Day tradition to light up public buildings in blue the world over. The World Autism Day is celebrated on April 2 every year across the globe in accordance with the UN observance.

