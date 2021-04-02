Qatar’s generous assistance for Thalassemia patients

ISLAMABAD: In a laudable step, the Qatar Embassy has provided precious medical aid to the Thalassemia Center in Islamabad.

The centre is catering to helpless poor patients of Thalassemia, mostly children, who hail from the backward areas of the country.

The Qatar Embassy was represented in the simple ceremony of handing over the equipment, by Qatar Ambassador Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and the Third Secretary Nasser Hassan Al-Suwaidi.

They provided medical aid from Qatar Charity to the Islamabad Thalassemia Center in presence of officials from the Pakistani side and the charity. The ambassador visited various departments of the Thalassemia Center and distributed gifts among the children being treated there.

Ambassador Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was impressed about the manner in which the patients were being looked after at the centre. He assured the authorities concerned that the Ameer of Qatar and members of the ruling family had been concerned about the ailing humanity. They have been taking special interest in well-being of the people of Pakistan. The ambassador assured that his country would continue to provide assistance to the needy in brotherly Pakistan. The administration of the centre showed its gratitude for the generous assistance by Qatar’s diplomatic mission.