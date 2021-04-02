Financial challenges

Hammad Azhar is the country’s new finance minister who is likely to help deal with rising inflation which has caused a lot of troubles. The nation is waiting for him to take extraordinary steps to provide relief to poverty-stricken people. The unprecedented increase in gas and electricity tariffs has badly hurt people’s purchasing power.

Many people, especially those who are from low-income households, have been forced to send their children to workshops, hotels or other working place so that they may earn some money to run the financial affairs of their houses. These children who serve as helpers at various workplaces are exploited by their employers. The newly appointed finance minister is requested to take notice of these issues and do something to bring people out of their financial woes.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali