Journalist Colony issues to be resolved on priority: CM

LAHORE:A delegation of the Lahore Press Club led by President Arshad Ansari called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday and discussed issues of Journalist Colony with him.

The CM assured the delegation of early resolving the issues in the colony, including B-Block and F-Block. He held out an assurance to the delegation that the problems of journalists will be solved on priority. He said instructions had been issued to solve problems relating to LDA, Wasa and other agencies. He also ordered expediting work on F-Block development.

Meanwhile, the CM said that every citizen will be given universal health coverage by the end of this year and the journalists will also be provided Sehat Insaf Cards. Lahore Press Club is the best press club in the country and the welfare of journalists is the priority of the PTI government, the CM said. The delegation thanked the CM for taking personal interest in resolving issues of journalists. LPC’s senior vice-president Javed Farooqi, Secretary Zahid Ch and joint secretary Khawaja Naseer were included in the delegation. SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the information secretary and DGPR were also present.