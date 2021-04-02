Pervaiz for LG polls preparation observing SOPs

LAHORE:Political personalities from Nankana Sahib Mian Zulfiqar and Rai Shajjar Abbas advocates called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Thursday and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) along with colleagues.

Welcoming them into the fold of the party, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the party’s first priority was to solve peoples’ problems and for this re-organisation of the party was in progress at the grass root level.

He said that for safety from corona epidemic all should implement and observe SOPs and get vaccinated. Pervaiz Elahi said that while observing SOPs continue preparations for local government’s election so that when the epidemic is over the process of serving the people can be started. Thanking Ch Pervaiz Elahi on this occasion, Mian Zulfiqar praised his services during his tenure as the chief minister.

PML-N: A spokeperson for PML-N Azma Bukhari has alleged that Punjab was going through its historic period of misery due to the policies of the government. In a statement issued here on Thursday, she alleged that the people did not buy vaccine of a single rupee and the vaccine received in charity was not being handled. She said that thousands of laptops bought during Shahbaz Sharif era were lying in stores as the government did not distribute them among the deserving and intelligent students.