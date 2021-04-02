Retailo signs strategic partnership with Maersk

Karachi: Retailo, the fastest growing B2B e-commerce platform in the MENAP region, partners with Maersk, a global integrator of container logistics, for warehousing services in Pakistan. Through this regional partnership, Retailo will be able to rely on Maersk for its ever-expanding business needs by getting access to purpose-built warehouses and expand the scale of its business.

Inefficiencies within the retail sector have long since hindered the retailer’s business and profits. Procurement, and supply chain channels within the region are entirely informal and pose significant challenges. Retailo’s unique business model, the systematic logistics, and beautifully uncomplicated technology are revolutionizing the retail industry and to serve the demand, Retailo now uses several vast warehouses in the region already. ***