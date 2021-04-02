Four killed in road accidents

Four people were killed and two others were injured in separate road accidents on Thursday. A man travelling on a rickshaw died while his mother and sister-in-law were injured after a speedy water tanker hit their vehicle in Saddar. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where the deceased was identified as 40-year-old Sadiq, son of Zaman, and the injured as Amreza, 60, and Naheed, 30.

Separately, 40-year-old Habibullah, son of Bari Dad, lost his life in a road accident in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. The body was transported to th JPMC. In another accident, 30-year-old Syed, son of Fareed, was killed in a road traffic accident near Punjab Chowrangi. The Gizri police said the accident took place when a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle. The body was taken to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities. Moreover, a man, who is yet to be identified, died when a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle in North Karachi. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal-formaities.