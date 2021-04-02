Four killed in road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Four people were killed and two others were injured in separate road accidents on Thursday. A man travelling on a rickshaw died while his mother and sister-in-law were injured after a speedy water tanker hit their vehicle in Saddar. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where the deceased was identified as 40-year-old Sadiq, son of Zaman, and the injured as Amreza, 60, and Naheed, 30.
Separately, 40-year-old Habibullah, son of Bari Dad, lost his life in a road accident in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. The body was transported to th JPMC. In another accident, 30-year-old Syed, son of Fareed, was killed in a road traffic accident near Punjab Chowrangi. The Gizri police said the accident took place when a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle. The body was taken to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities. Moreover, a man, who is yet to be identified, died when a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle in North Karachi. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal-formaities.