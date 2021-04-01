Provincial finance minister chairs DRA body meeting

LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, a meeting of Disparity Reduction Allowance Committee was held Wednesday that was chaired by Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht.

The meeting was also attended by Law Minister Raja Basharat, Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari, Finance Secretary Iftikhar Ahmed Saho and officials of other departments. The finance secretary gave a briefing on the allowances received by the government employees in various departments.

During the meeting, the law minister and the finance minister directed to form a sub-committee under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary to resolve the issue of allowance on a priority basis. In addition to the finance secretary, the secretaries of various provincial departments will also be part of this sub-committee. All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) representatives have also been included in this committee.